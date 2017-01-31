View of Univision's West Coast offices off the San Diego Freeway in Los Angeles.

Univision Communications Inc.’s tense standoff over carriage fees paid by cable operator Charter Communications shifted into high gear late Tuesday when several million homes in the U.S. with Charter-Spectrum service abruptly lost access to Univision’s popular Spanish-language television channels.

Charter no longer had legal authorization to distribute the channels — Univision, UniMas, Galavision and the Univision Deportes Network — as of 9 p.m. Pacific time, and was forced to drop the networks from its lineup.

“We have a contract with Univision and we expect them to honor it," Charter said in a statement.

The blackout, which came just as Univision viewers were poised to watch a fresh episode of the telenovela “Vino el Amor,” included more than 1.6 million homes in the Los Angeles region with Charter-Spectrum television service.