First 'Marvel's Runaways' trailer shows what happens when teenagers find out their parents are super villains

What would you do if you discovered your parents were super villains? In "Marvel's Runaways," estranged childhood friends decide to join forces in order to take them down (or at least that's what they did in the comics).

Hulu has released the very first teaser trailer of the comic-book adaptation "Runaways." This first look shows just how TV's newest teen superhero team comes to be: by watching their parents perform a ritual sacrifice in their hidden lair.

Based on the beloved series by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, "Runaways" follows Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner), Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer), Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin) and Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta) as they learn their parents are members of a super-villain team called the Pride.

There's plenty to unpack for fans in this glimpse. So let's get to it:

For one, it looks like the Hulu series is keeping to the established origin story, ritual sacrifice and all. Other blink-and-you-might-miss-it moments include Nico discovering what looks to be the Staff of One, Molly getting ready to unleash some of her superhuman strength and even the appearance of Gert's genetically engineered dinosaur Old Lace.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Karolina's alien form. As a Majesdanian, Karolina can absorb solar energy and her body glows with rainbow light.

Of course, not everything on the show will be completely black and white, heroes vs. villains. Josh Schwartz, one of the showrunners, previously mentioned that "there are no true villains in the show." In fact, the show's second episode will revisit the story told in the premiere from the parents' perspective.

"Marvel's Runaways" is scheduled to debut on Hulu on Nov. 21.

Watch the trailer (which contains some adult language) below.