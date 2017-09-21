First trailer for 'Isle of Dogs' takes you inside Wes Anderson's next animated film

The first trailer for Wes Anderson's “Isle of Dogs” was released Thursday, giving the most revealing look yet at the filmmaker’s upcoming movie, which Fox Searchlight will release in March.

The new project is the first feature from Anderson since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which earned the filmmaker Oscar nominations for directing, writing and best picture.

“Dogs” finds Anderson returning to the painstaking stop-motion animation style of his 2009 Roald Dahl adaptation, “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The new film again exists in a world in which anthropomorphized animals and humans exist together.

It also features another impressively large ensemble cast of voice actors, a mix of newcomers and returning players including Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, Courtney B. Vance, Harvey Keitel and Yoko Ono.

A voiceover on the trailer describes the setting as “the Japanese archipelago, 20 years in the future,” while the film’s official synopsis more specifically locates the action in “Megasaki City.” An outbreak of dog flu causes the city’s leadership to place all dogs on a garbage dump known as Trash Island. A young boy named Atari Kobayashi goes to the island in search of his dog Spots.