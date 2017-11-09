Watch the 5 most memorable moments from the CMA Awards

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.

The 51st annual CMA Awards had a tough row to hoe Wednesday night, forced to find a balance among politics, press, tragedy and Donald Trump, all while celebrating country music.

Luckily, the show had veteran hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood — now in their 10th year of MC duties — to lead the way and deliver a show both moving and mildly critical of the president.

Here's a look at five of the evening's best moments.

Underwood and Paisley's 'Before He Tweets'

Things were solemn as the show began, with Paisley and Underwood calling for unity in a year that had seen so much division, including the tragic shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month.

But the pair quickly transitioned to poking fun at the president with a gentle send-up of his Twitter habits, set to the tune of Underwood's hit "Before He Cheats."