George Clooney and Matt Damon explain what and when they knew about Harvey Weinstein's conduct

Oscar winners George Clooney and Matt Damon on Monday further condemned producer Harvey Weinstein, their former mentor who had a hand in launching their careers in the 1990s.

The "Suburbicon" director and the film's star have been sucked into the Weinstein narrative since the scandal broke earlier this month. On Monday, instead of promoting their film during an interview on "Good Morning America," they spoke of the scandal that has dominated Hollywood and of the mogul's reputation as a bully.

Clooney previously said he was unaware of Weinstein's misconduct, and Damon has been accused of gutting an earlier investigation of Weinstein, which he denied.

"You had to spend about five minutes with him to know that he was a bully, he was intimidating. That was his legend. That was his whole M.O.: Could you survive a meeting with Harvey?" Damon explained, speaking to Weinstein's reputation since the days he ran his first studio, Miramax, before touching on the scores of allegations of sexual assault levied against the disgraced producer.

"When people say 'everybody knew' – yeah, I knew he was an asshole," Damon said. "He was proud of that. That's how he carried himself. And I knew he was a womanizer."

What Damon didn't know, which he said in earlier rebukes of the producer, was the "level of criminal sexual predation."