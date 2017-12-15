Going to the chapel: Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May

Mark your calendars and start shopping for those fascinators: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their wedding date.

The British prince, currently fifth in line to the British throne, will wed the American “Suits” actress on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

As previously revealed, the nuptials will take place west of London at Windsor Castle in the 15th-century St. George’s Chapel. The castle is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s main residences, which she had to grant her grandson permission to use. The royal family will also pay for the festivities.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement late last month after about a year and a half together. Since then, they’ve sat down for an extended interview about their relationship and began jointly carrying out some of Harry’s official royal duties. Alas, Harry attended “The Last Jedi” premiere in London earlier this week with his brother, Prince William, as his plus-one.

Spring 2018 will also mark another special occasion for the royal family: William and his wife, Catherine, are expecting a baby in April. That child will move in front of Harry’s place in the line of succession.