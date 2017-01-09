Grab a slice of cherry pie! Showtime sets 'Twin Peaks' premiere date

The wait is over! "Twin Peaks" will premiere on May 21.

It's been more than 25 years since "Twin Peaks" last aired on television, but the wait is (almost) over.

Showtime announced Monday at the Television Critics Assn. that the continuation of the beloved cult series will have its two-hour premiere on May 21.

Fans who've spent the last two decades pondering the fate of Special Agent Dale Cooper will be pleased to know that there will be plenty of shows to watch: 18 episodes in total, directed by David Lynch.

Co-creator Mark Frost also returns as a co-writer, with Lynch.