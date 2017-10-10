Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie detail 'unacceptable' encounters with Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at an event in London in 2002.

Oscar winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have revealed that they, too, were victimized by disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Co. mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein was credited with helping to launch Paltrow’s career, aiding in her Oscar win for “Shakespeare in Love” and turning her into the “first lady of Miramax.”

Before that, though, Paltrow claimed that the film producer assaulted her when she was 22 after he summoned her to his hotel suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for a work meeting about 1996’s “Emma.” There, he placed his hands on her and suggested they go to the bedroom for massages — a story that has been echoed by several Weinstein accusers.

“I was a kid. I was signed up; I was petrified,” she told the New York Times, which last week exposed decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein. He was fired from his namesake studio Sunday despite taking a leave of absence and issuing a bizarre public apology.

Paltrow said that she confided in her boyfriend at the time, actor Brad Pitt, who later confronted the producer. But Weinstein threatened to fire the Goop founder if she talked about it again.

“He screamed at me for a long time,” she said. “It was brutal.”