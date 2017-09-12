Hand in Hand fundraising efforts will now include Hurricane Irma recovery too

George Strait, right, is scheduled to perform live on the Hand in Hand benefit Tuesday night. The fundraiser has been expanded to include devastation from Hurricane Irma.

"Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" has announced that beneficiaries of Tuesday night's fundraising efforts will include those devastated by Hurricane Irma, in addition to those recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Originally planned as a benefit for Hurricane Harvey survivors, Tuesday's one-hour telethon will air commercial-free at 8 p.m. Eastern and be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Pacific for the West Coast.

The special will feature a who's who of celebrities from all walks of life, including Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Drake. Three cities – Los Angeles, New York and Nashville – will play host to the benefit, with a live performance by George Strait (and friends) from Texas.

"Hand in Hand" will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, BET, Bravo, CMT, E!, HBO, HBO Latino, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, Oxygen and Univision, while also streaming on a variety of online outlets including Facebook and Twitter.

Donations can be made online, by text and phone. To donate by phone, call (800) 258-6000. To donate $25 by text message, text "GIVE" to 80077.