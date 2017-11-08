Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The CMA Awards open with a gentle Trump jab
- First trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' pits the press against the White House
- Accuser sued by Brett Ratner stands by her allegation of rape
- Apple lands Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston drama about TV morning shows
- Keith Urban set to perform new Weinstein-inspired song at CMA Awards
- Stephen Colbert squares off against the'only Donald Trump in the Western Hemisphere'
'Pokemon Go' creators are making a 'Harry Potter' AR game
|Tracy Brown
Accio smartphone! "Harry Potter" fans will soon get a chance to explore the Wizarding World in real life with a new mobile game from "Pokemon Go" creators Niantic.
Niantic announced that it will team up with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and WB Games San Francisco for "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite," a new location-based augmented reality game based on the world of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.
"With 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World," said Niantic in its announcement.
In "Wizards Unite" players will learn spells while exploring real world locations, encounter legendary beasts and team up with other players to fight powerful enemies. Fans were also teased that the game will include encounters with "iconic characters."
Like 2016's "Pokemon Go," "Wizards Unite" builds on the framework set by "Ingress," Niantic's first augmented reality mobile game. But the game will also provide "an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics" said Niantic.
No word yet on an official release date for "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite."