'Pokemon Go' creators are making a 'Harry Potter' AR game

Accio smartphone! "Harry Potter" fans will soon get a chance to explore the Wizarding World in real life with a new mobile game from "Pokemon Go" creators Niantic.

Niantic announced that it will team up with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and WB Games San Francisco for "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite," a new location-based augmented reality game based on the world of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.

"With 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World," said Niantic in its announcement.

In "Wizards Unite" players will learn spells while exploring real world locations, encounter legendary beasts and team up with other players to fight powerful enemies. Fans were also teased that the game will include encounters with "iconic characters."

Like 2016's "Pokemon Go," "Wizards Unite" builds on the framework set by "Ingress," Niantic's first augmented reality mobile game. But the game will also provide "an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics" said Niantic.

No word yet on an official release date for "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite."