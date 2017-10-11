Film academy to hold emergency meeting to discuss Harvey Weinstein's membership

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that it will hold a meeting Saturday to discuss Harvey Weinstein's membership. The decision comes just days after bombshell reports were published alleging he has sexually assaulted a number of industry actresses.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Wednesday that Weinstein's membership in the organization had been suspended, effective immediately.

While suspending a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a highly rare act, it did happen in 2004 when actor Carmine Caridi was booted for sharing film screeners with a pirate who made the pictures available online.

If the academy's 54-member board of governors, of which nearly half are women, makes such a decision, they will make use of Article 10, Section 3 of their bylaws which reads in part:

"Any member of the Academy may be suspended or expelled for cause by the Board of Governors. Expulsion or suspension as herein provided for shall require the affirmative vote of not less than two-thirds of all the Governors."

Read the film academy's full statement below:

"The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents. The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy."

Update, 2:41 p.m.: This story was updated with more details about academy bylaws.