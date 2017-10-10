Harvey Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, says she's leaving him

Georgina Chapman announced she's leaving Harvey Weinstein over the sexual harassment and assault allegations that have broken over the last week.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time," the 41-year-old fashion designer and actress said in a statement to People.

Weinstein and Chapman have been married since December 2007. They have two children, India Pearl and Dashiell Max Robert.

Chapman co-founded the fashion label Marchesa, whose gowns are frequently spotted on the red carpet. She is also one of the judges on "Project Runway: All Stars," which Weinstein executive produces.