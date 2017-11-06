Harvey Weinstein expelled from Television Academy for life

The Television Academy has voted to expel disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

"After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life," the Television Academy said in a statement. "The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue.

"The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership," the statement continued. "We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect.

"As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment," said the academy.

Weinstein's TV credits include serving as executive producer on shows such as "Project Runway" and "Scream: The TV Series."

The Television Academy joins the numerous professional organizations that have distanced themselves from Weinstein since allegations of sexual misconduct were first reported on Oct. 5. The claims had already led to his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as the Producers Guild of America, which also voted to ban Weinstein for life.

Read The Times' full coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal >>