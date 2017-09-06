Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Late-night shakes its head over Trump's DACA decision
- The Lacheys, Drew Scott, Derek Fisher and Debbie Gibson to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'
- Bernadette Peters is taking over for Bette Midler in 'Hello, Dolly!'
- Colin Trevorrow out as director of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
- Royals awarded $120,000 over topless pictures of Duchess Kate
Bernadette Peters is taking over for Bette Midler in 'Hello, Dolly!'
|Christie D'Zurilla
There's nothing like a new dame: Come February, Bernadette Peters will take over for Bette Midler in the Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!"
"I cannot imagine leaving Dolly Levi in better hands than those of Bernadette Peters," Midler said in a statement released by the Shubert Theatre. "She has created more historic roles in more legendary musicals than any living Broadway star, and most of the dead ones, too. I cannot wait to see her in the show from my very expensive premium seat in Row G which I know I will have to pay for."
At the same time Peters takes on the Dolly role, Victor Garber will replace David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, Broadway World reported.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to continue in the tradition of the incomparable Bette Midler, Carol Channing, and all of the other wonderful actresses who have played Dolly Levi, and I look forward to joining this wonderful company at the Shubert," two-time Tony winner Peters said in the Shubert statement.
The 69-year-old's most recent Broadway stint was in "Follies," in late 2011 and early 2012.
There's a lot riding on the Shubert finding a bankable replacement for Midler. In July, during the first week of the "Beaches" star's two-week vacation, which was a holiday week as well, the show's box office fell from $2.3 million to $936,000, according to Forbes. The "Hello, Dolly!" revival has been breaking box-office records since it opened in April.
Midler's final curtain call in the Shubert Theatre, set for mid-January 2018, was announced in August. The Dolly Gallagher Levi role brought her the Tony Award for lead actress in a musical in June, the first Tony in a competitive category in her 50-year career.
“I am so privileged, so honored to receive this from you. I hope I don’t cry,” the 71-year-old performer said as she accepted the trophy. Kicking off her thank-yous, she quipped, “I’d like to thank the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated.”
Peters will take the stage starting Jan. 20, 2018, ahead of a Feb. 22 opening night. Currently, a "pooped" Midler is on vacation for a week. Apparently, she's got her mind on politics.