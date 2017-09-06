Bernadette Peters is taking over for Bette Midler in 'Hello, Dolly!'

There's nothing like a new dame: Come February, Bernadette Peters will take over for Bette Midler in the Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!"

"I cannot imagine leaving Dolly Levi in better hands than those of Bernadette Peters," Midler said in a statement released by the Shubert Theatre. "She has created more historic roles in more legendary musicals than any living Broadway star, and most of the dead ones, too. I cannot wait to see her in the show from my very expensive premium seat in Row G which I know I will have to pay for."

At the same time Peters takes on the Dolly role, Victor Garber will replace David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, Broadway World reported.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to continue in the tradition of the incomparable Bette Midler, Carol Channing, and all of the other wonderful actresses who have played Dolly Levi, and I look forward to joining this wonderful company at the Shubert," two-time Tony winner Peters said in the Shubert statement.