Here's how to score tickets to 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' at the Broad

The hottest ticket in Los Angeles goes on sale today, and we have the lowdown on how to nab yours.

The Broad Museum will release 50,000 tickets for purchase at noon for “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” a highly anticipated exhibit opening Oct. 21.

Kusama is already featured in the museum's permanent collection with “Infinity Mirrored Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away." The traveling exhibit will include six "Infinity" mirror rooms and debuted at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington in February.

Art lovers interested in scoring tickets should make sure they're on www.thebroad.org at noon when sales begin. The Broad will form a virtual queue from individuals currently on the page and people will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets as the queue proceeds.

Tickets for the Kusama exhibition are $25 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. The museum will also have $30 same-day standby tickets available once the installation opens, with varied availability.

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” will be featured at the Broad Oct. 21 through Jan. 1.