Hulu's Stephen King drama series 'Castle Rock': A first look

Not much is known about the upcoming Stephen King drama series "Castle Rock," but the author's fans got some hints Sunday when Hulu unveiled its first-look teaser at New York Comic Con.

It features Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgard prominently as well as Andre Holland ("Moonlight," "The Knick") skulking around a very creepy town. There are anxiety-inducing shots of a funeral procession, a missing-child poster, lethal injections and a Shawshank Department of Corrections vehicle sinking into a lake.

The show is set to debut on the streaming service in 2018 with at least two King alums. Skarsgard is coming off his terrifying portrayal of Pennywise the Clown, which helped to catapult New Line Cinema's "It" to become the highest grossing horror film of all time (domestically and internationally).

Spacek's portrayal of Carrie in the 1976 film of the same name led to one of the most enduring cult classic horror films of all time.