Hillary Clinton gets a self-esteem blast from Miley Cyrus and women of ‘The Tonight Show’

In case anyone was wondering, Miley Cyrus and the women writers on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" love love love Hillary Clinton, and they got a chance to tell her to her face on the show Wednesday night.
During a special edition of "Thank You Notes" — the segment where Fallon sits at his desks and pens amusing missives of gratitude on various oddball topics — a handful of writers plus the pop star took the chair to gush over the former presidential candidate, who was Wednesday night's guest.
Amid handshakes and sincere messages, a few jokes were had:
"Thank you, Hillary, for all the work you've done for public healthcare," Jo Firestone wrote. "Ever since the election I've really depended on my government-subsidized anti-anxiety medicine."
"I was with her, I'm still with her, and right now I literally am with her," said Becky Krause. "Can I take a selfie?" (Note: You can see that selfie three pictures into the Instagram post below.)
Meanwhile, Cyrus got through about two words before choking up as she thanked Clinton for being a role model, inspiration and a voice of reason. "I could go on and on," she said, "but I'd like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?"
The answer, of course, was yes. Then, after being showered with kind words, Clinton took a seat behind the desk herself to pen her own note.
“Thank you Miley, the ‘Tonight Show’ writers and all of the women and young girls out there,” Clinton said. “You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity. Together we’ve made our voices heard, we’ve done great things and we’ve come a long way. But as Miley would say, ‘We can’t stop. And we won’t stop.’”
Miley cheered — not minding that the former first lady has a bit of work to do on the segment's trademark faux penmanship.
Sitting down with Fallon to chat ahead of that segment, Clinton discussed everything from the Trump administration’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico to Kate McKinnon’s impersonation of her on “Saturday Night Live.”
In addition to criticizing President Trump’s Puerto Rico priorities, Clinton also slammed the GOP’s ties to the National Rifle Assn. and Republicans' refusal to reevaluate their position even in the aftermath of tragedies like the massacre Sunday in Las Vegas.
“The vast majority of Americans and the vast majority of gun owners know we need common-sense gun safety measures,” said Clinton.
To Fallon’s relief, she promised to to keep speaking out about gun control and other issues.
FOR THE RECORD
10:05 a.m.: An earlier version of this article stated that Clinton chatted with Fallon after the "Thank You Notes" segment. The interview came before the segment.