Hillary Clinton helps Seth Meyers with some jokes he can’t tell

Seth Meyers knows there are certain jokes that are just not his to make. So on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton stopped by “Late Night” to offer him a helping hand for the latest edition of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.”

The recurring segment is a way for the show to share jokes from the writing staff that aren’t quite appropriate for Meyers to make “due to [him] being a straight, white male.” Writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel deliver those punch lines instead.

Wednesday's edition opened as usual with the trio riffing on some recent headlines, including “black restaurant week” and Sally Ride’s new distinction as the first lesbian to ever be made into a Lego mini-figure. However, Meyers eventually came across the setup for a joke that caused him to pause.

“Hold on. This next joke seems really specific,” Meyers said. “I don’t know if it applies to either of you.”

“That’s OK, we brought a friend to help us,” reassured Hagel, before waving Clinton onto the stage.

Wednesday, of course, marked the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s winning the presidency. Neither Meyers nor Clinton commented on the significance of the date during the segment.

But the former presidential candidate did get to joke about something she has acknowledged helped her recover from that devastating loss.

“According to a recent article, Chardonnay is making a comeback,” Meyers noted.

“And they said I wouldn’t be able to create jobs,” quipped Clinton.

