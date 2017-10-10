Hillary Clinton 'shocked and appalled' by Harvey Weinstein allegations

Hillary Clinton and producer Harvey Weinstein at a gala in New York in 2012.

Hillary Clinton weighed in Tuesday on allegations of sexual misconduct levied against former campaign contributor Harvey Weinstein.

The former secretary of State released a statement on Twitter via communications manager Nick Merrill after days of agitation for Clinton's reaction to the mounting accusations.

"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein," Clinton said in her statement, adding that such behavior "cannot be tolerated" and applauding the women who have come forward.