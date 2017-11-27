'House of Cards' could resume production on final season in December

There’s still hope for Netflix’s embattled “House of Cards,” based on a letter that producers Media Rights Capital distributed Sunday to the show’s cast and crew members.

According to the missive, acquired by The Times and signed by Pauline Micelli, MRC’s senior vice president of television business and legal affairs, the company hopes to resume production soon.

“As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th,” Micelli wrote.

Production on the sixth and final season of the political thriller was halted on Oct. 31 after a string of sexual misconduct allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey was consequently fired from the show, leaving questions of how the series would – or could – continue in his absence.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” Micelli wrote. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

Micelli then promised that the company will provide an update by Dec. 8.

Netflix had no comment on MCR’s letter when asked by The Times on Monday morning.