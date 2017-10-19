Howard Stern says 'big fat guy' Harvey Weinstein and his ilk are 'freaks'

Howard Stern's own wife doesn't see him nude unless they're about to get busy in bed. So why, he wonders, do certain men think women are going to be turned on by their similarly imperfect naked male bodies?

"All these guys who do sexual harassment, they're freaks," Stern said Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"This big fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman —here's his standard move, according to all these women who've accused him. He goes, 'Listen, I'm gonna get in the shower. I want you to watch me nude,' " the radio host said.

"Now, I'm a man. If you saw me naked, you'd throw up."

No woman in the world is going to get turned on by seeing Weinstein naked, Stern said.

Ditto for Bill O'Reilly, who had a similar see-me-in-the-shower technique, he said. And then, he added, there's Anthony Weiner, who was texting women shots of his man parts.

It's definitely hit the fan when the onetime king of raunch — who said his show has evolved from the sex fest it was three or four decades ago — is grossed out by what you've done.

"The one thing women don't want to see," Stern said emphatically, "is a guy's penis. They want to see you've got a job. They want to see you treat 'em nicely."

See his comments in full above, starting around the 4:40 mark.