Hugh Hefner spoke with the L.A. Times often — and always had something memorable to say

Understanding Playboy-in-Chief Hugh Hefner's revered — and reviled — lifestyle was often just a question or two away.

The iconoclastic publishing mogul, who died Wednesday at 91, was an open book when it came to his views on swinging ways and sexuality, particularly how his puritanical upbringing shaped his career and gave rise to the revolutionary Playboy empire.

Over the years, the perennially pajama-clad Hef was interviewed often by the Los Angeles Times. Here's a sampling of some of his memorable quotes.

On sexuality's problematic origins in America:

"Our society is fragmented," he asserted in 1994. "Messages regarding human sexuality have always been mixed in America. We are a schizophrenic nation. We were founded initially by Puritans, who escaped repression only to establish their own. Then the founding fathers gave us the Constitution to separate church and state. But the one thing that got left out of all those laws was human sexuality."

On the life he made for himself:

"Much of my life has been like an adolescent dream of an adult life,” he told The Times in 1992. “If you were still a boy, in almost a Peter Pan kind of way, and could have just the perfect life that you wanted to have, that's the life I invented for myself.”

OBITUARY: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who shook up American morality with an ideal of swinging singlehood, dies at 91

On why he was so happy:

"You will find in my bedroom images from long ago, little photographs and things from when I was a kid. I'm a very happy guy, and part of that has to do with my connection to my childhood," he said in 2009.

On how he became "Hef":

"Through a lifetime, you reinvent who you are," he explained in 2009. "I actually reinvented myself the first time when I was 16, when a girl rejected me. I started referring to myself as Hef, started changing my wardrobe — the same thing I did in 1959-1960 with the magazine, when I came out from behind the desk and started living the life and got the first Playboy mansion, started to drive a Mercedes 300SL."

On how the 1942 film "Casablanca" led to the Playboy Club:

"I think I opened the first Playboy Club because of 'Casablanca.' I wanted to have a place where people came to hang out as they did at Rick's," he said in 2010. "It has everything — not only Bogie's charismatic character, but lost love, redemption, patriotism, humor — it had a great musical score."