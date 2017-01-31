In the final 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer, everything as old as time is brand new again

The final trailer for Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" has been released and it's full of familiar scenes and sounds.

The upcoming film will see Emma Watson as Belle, a girl "so ahead of [her] time." As the trailer reveals, Belle goes to live with the Beast, played by Dan Stevens, in order to save her father, Maurice (Kevin Kline).

The trailer also features the pair in various iconic scenes familiar to fans of the original 1991 film, from the ballroom dance to the way they eat their soup.

"Beauty and the Beast" also includes Luke Evans as Gaston; Josh Gad as Lefou; and Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson as Lumiere, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts, respectively.

While it has been touted that the film will feature the original music as well as some brand-new songs, the latest trailer sticks to the classic title track of the soundtrack, this time sung by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

"Beauty and the Beast" is set for a March 17 release. Watch the trailer above.