Björk opens up about her own experience with sexual harassment

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein's scandal, several actors and actresses have come forward to share their own experiences with harassment in the entertainment industry. Sunday morning, Icelandic singer-songwriter and actress Björk shared her own experience of sexual harassment at the hands of an unnamed director.

"I am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience," Björk wrote. "I became aware that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it."

She went on to describe an on-set encounter with the director, who punished her and framed her as being "difficult" for turning down his advances. "It was extremely clear to me when I walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it," she wrote.

"Let's hope this statement supports the actresses and actors all over."

