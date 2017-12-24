ENTERTAINMENT

'It's a Wonderful Life' a social media star more than 70 years after its theater run

Scene from "It's a Wonderful Life." (RKO Pictures)
Yes, it’s been more than 70 years since James Stewart starred in the 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But Frank Capra’s holiday fable centered on everyman George Bailey hasn’t lost its relevance. On Christmas Eve, during the film’s primetime airing on NBC, it was trending on Twitter thanks to the live tweeting of viewers from all sides of the political spectrum, and those who don’t want to think about politics at all over the holidays. (And for those on the West Coast wanting to join the conversation, the movie airs on NBC at 8 p.m.)

