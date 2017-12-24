Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Top leadership of Miss America pageant resigns over email scandal
'Last Jedi' continues holiday box-office haul; 'Jumanji' and 'Pitch Perfect 3' open strong
Matt Damon's father Kent Damon dies at 74, four days before the actor was criticized for missing 'Downsizing' premiere
'SNL' alum Bill Hader divorcing after 11 years of marriage
Britney Spears booked for ‘New Year's Rockin’ Eve’ as Vegas residency ends
Seth Meyers tears into Republican tax plan as ‘a brazen heist of the country’
'It's a Wonderful Life' a social media star more than 70 years after its theater run
Yes, it’s been more than 70 years since James Stewart starred in the 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But Frank Capra’s holiday fable centered on everyman George Bailey hasn’t lost its relevance. On Christmas Eve, during the film’s primetime airing on NBC, it was trending on Twitter thanks to the live tweeting of viewers from all sides of the political spectrum, and those who don’t want to think about politics at all over the holidays. (And for those on the West Coast wanting to join the conversation, the movie airs on NBC at 8 p.m.)