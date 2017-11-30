It's date night for Kelly Clarkson on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Kelly Clarkson graced the front seat of James Corden’s ride Wednesday night, as the songstress made her debut on “Carpool Karaoke.”

Fresh off her Grammy nomination for pop solo performance, Clarkson and Corden started their cruise by belting out her 2004 hit, “Since U Been Gone,” during which it became clear that Clarkson’s voice is so pure that Corden ended up sounding, well, a little pitchy.

The pair quickly cycled through a number of songs, including “Stronger” and “Because of You,” as well as “Love So Soft” and “Whole Lotta Woman” off Clarkson’s latest album.

But things got really spicy when Corden asked Clarkson whether she got to spend much time with her husband — and manager — Brandon Blackstock outside of work.

Clarkson got a little teary talking about how getting time together alone is difficult and wondered whether her husband had asked Corden to pose an intervention.

Not quite.

Corden quickly pulled over and threw Clarkson and Blackstock a surprise date in the backseat, complete with sparking apple juice, chocolate-covered strawberries and a romantic violinist.

“I feel like we’re making a porn,” Blackstock said. The romance only bloomed from there. Check it out above.