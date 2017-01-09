J.K. Rowling accepts her new 'duty' to be critical of Donald Trump

It looks like J.K. Rowling is ready for Donald Trump to flood her Twitter mentions.

It's no secret that social media is the president-elect's podium of choice when speaking out against his critics. Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to respond to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech , calling her "over-rated" and a "Hillary flunky."

Trump's detractors have suggested one way to keep PEOTUS busy once he takes office is to have famous people constantly criticize him publicly.