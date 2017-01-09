ENTERTAINMENT

    J.K. Rowling accepts her new 'duty' to be critical of Donald Trump

    Tracy Brown
    (Lefteris Pitarakis; Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
    It looks like J.K. Rowling is ready for Donald Trump to flood her Twitter mentions.

    It's no secret that social media is the president-elect's podium of choice when speaking out against his critics. Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to respond to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech , calling her "over-rated" and a "Hillary flunky."

    Trump's detractors have suggested one way to keep PEOTUS busy once he takes office is to have famous people constantly criticize him publicly.

    The "Harry Potter" author, a vocal Trump critic who has even said Trump is worse than Voldemort , seems willing to champion this new calling.

