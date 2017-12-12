Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
J.K. Rowling named British Companion of Honor, calls it a 'privilege' for a female writer
|Nardine Saad
“Harry Potter” scribe J.K. Rowling has added another title to her globally recognized name: Companion of Honor.
The 52-year-old bestselling author and Lumos charity founder was awarded the British prize by Prince William for her services to literature and philanthropy, during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Add that to the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) title Prince Charles gave her in 2001, as well as her French Legion of Honor prize and her Hans Christian Andersen Award.
"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege,” Rowling said via the Royal Family’s Twitter account.
The prize is limited to 65 people “of distinction,” according to the Associated Press, and has also been bestowed upon scientist Stephen Hawking, artist David Hockney, music icon Paul McCartney and Oscar winner Maggie Smith.
Rowling’s beloved series about a boy wizard and the whimsical world he’s immersed in has sold more than 450 million copies and has been translated into 80 languages. The tomes have been been adapted into eight blockbuster films, and one of her companion books has been spun off into the five-film “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, giving Rowling a chance to flex her screenwriting muscles.
Just as her debut novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (as it was titled in England), celebrated its 20th anniversary over the summer, the outspoken billionaire was also named Europe's highest-paid celebrity and the world's highest-paid author by Forbes.
In other wizarding news, game developers Portkey Games and Jam City announced the 2018 launch of a new official mobile game called “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.” The narrative-driven app will allow players to create their own character and experience life at the school of witchcraft and wizardry.