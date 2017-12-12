J.K. Rowling named British Companion of Honor, calls it a 'privilege' for a female writer

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling with her husband, Neil Murray, after Rowling received her Companion of Honor prize on Tuesday.

“Harry Potter” scribe J.K. Rowling has added another title to her globally recognized name: Companion of Honor.

The 52-year-old bestselling author and Lumos charity founder was awarded the British prize by Prince William for her services to literature and philanthropy, during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Add that to the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) title Prince Charles gave her in 2001, as well as her French Legion of Honor prize and her Hans Christian Andersen Award.

"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege,” Rowling said via the Royal Family’s Twitter account.