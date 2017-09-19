Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
James Cameron brings Linda Hamilton back to the 'Terminator' franchise but snubs 'Wonder Woman' again
Meredith Woerner
The original Sarah Connor, is back. Fans are going crazy at director James Cameron’s announcement that Linda Hamilton, the first actor to portray the fan-favorite Connor in the “Terminator” franchise, will be returning to the world of killer robots. A reveal that he championed due to Hollywood’s total lack of roles for women action heroes over the age of 50. Which leads us to ask, has James Cameron actually seen “Wonder Woman?”
New “Terminator” franchise director Tim Miller (formally from “Deadpool”) and Cameron hosted a filmmaker discussion on the Paramount lot to give an update on all things skynet.
According to The Hollywood Reporter-- outside press was not allowed inside the THR-hosted conversation-- Cameron was particularly excited about the inclusion of Hamilton because, “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys… but there isn’t an example of that for women.”
This statement completely disregards the much-praised performances of 51-year-old Robin Wright and 52-year-old Connie Nielsen who played warrior women Antiope and Hippolyta from this summer's “Wonder Woman.” Both characters are shown leaping off horses and into battle in the very first action scene of the film
Cameron’s remarks are especially odd considering the director received a lot of online flak last month for calling the titular character of the popular movie “misguided” and a “step backwards” for female heroes. His comments received so much attention it prompted "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins to respond.
That said, Cameron is correct that in the world of "The Mummy" and the "Taken" franchise there certainly are a dearth of mature lead action stars portrayed by women. However, without any plot details, the depth of Hamilton's role in the new feature is uncertain.
What we do know is that Arnold Schwarzenegger will be involved (in some form) and that this new movie will follow the action of 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." It is also poised to serve as the first film in a new trilogy within the "Terminator" world as Cameron revealed that they were actively searching for new "18-something woman" to be the "centerpiece" to the new series.