James Corden protests Trump's travel ban by showing how easy it is for 'white and Christian' immigrants

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden is the latest Hollywood personality to speak out against President Trump's executive order blocking refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

The British comedian released a video on Monday showing how easy it is for him at LAX as he makes his way through the airport from check-in to boarding. The only early hint that the simple video may be political is the brief glimpse of protesters as he enters his terminal.

The video ends with a simple yet poignant message: "Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones."