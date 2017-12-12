James Corden revisits Christmas Carpool Karaoke with star-studded cast

Looks like James Corden’s Christmas Carpool Karaoke might become a “Late Late Show” tradition.

Alas, seeing Harry Styles plant a kiss on Corden this time around doesn’t come close to last year’s charming revelation that the show had been surreptitiously taping bits of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” all year long, just waiting for Mariah Carey to introduce the catchy cameo-fest for the holidays.

Reggie Watts might be a swell “Late Late” bandleader, but he’s no Mariah Carey. Nor is “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” as infectious as “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Making its debut Monday night, this year’s Carpool Christmas cast includes Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Ed Sheeran, all singing live from California, where, according to Perry, “it doesn’t ever feels like Christmas.”

For your entertainment, this year’s segment is above, and last year’s is below. Compare and contrast!