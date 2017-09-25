Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Don Rickles dining with Snoop Dogg? Watch 'Dinner With Don' online now
- Prince Harry and sweetheart Meghan Markle make official debut as couple
- Haim pulls back the curtain in Paul Thomas Anderson's intimate new short film 'Valentine'
- Rapper Cardi B eclipses Taylor Swift on Billboard singles chart; Foo Fighters have No. 1 album
- James Corden to return as host of the Hollywood Film Awards
|Libby Hill
The Hollywood Film Awards were so nice that James Corden decided to host them thrice.
Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that Corden will return to host the 21st Hollywood Film Awards, to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5.
The event bills itself as the official launch of the award season and honors the year's acclaimed films and actors.
The 2017 ceremony will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a charitable organization that offers assistance and care to those in the industry with limited or no resources.