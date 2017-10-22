'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn says he's been warning people about James Toback for decades

Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal opened the floodgates for victims of sexual assault to come forward with their own allegations of abuse by Hollywood heavyweights. Director James Toback is the latest to be accused.

After The Times broke a story in which 38 women came forward to allege harassment and assault by Toback, 72, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn weighed in. He took to Facebook on Sunday morning to back up the mounting allegations, saying that he's been warning people about Toback for more than 20 years.

"I have personally met at least FIFTEEN WOMEN, probably more, who say that he's accosted them in NYC," wrote Gunn in his post.

Gunn accused Toback of using his clout to try to get women to sleep with him. "He essentially goes up to women and says, 'Hey, I'm James Toback, and I'm a famous director, and I feel like there's a connection between us.'

"He has done this to three girls I've dated, two of my very best friends, and a family member...twice," Gunn added. "And that's just people I know."

Gunn shared the post on social media in a tweet that said "Why I've despised James Toback for over 20 years."

"I don't have any firsthand information about any of this," wrote Gunn. "But the stories are so eerily similar, and I've heard them again and again from some of the people I trust most in the world, I know the chances of them being untrue, well, it would just be impossible."

Read Gunn's entire Facebook post below.