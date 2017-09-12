Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- James Woods, Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn spar over how young is too young
- If you're going to tease 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, better to call him bald than old
- Live from the Apollo, Bruno Mars lands his first TV special
- Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Trevor Noah to headline Stand Up for Heroes veterans fundraiser
- J.J. Abrams to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' replacing ousted Colin Trevorrow
Christie D'Zurilla
Man, have James Woods, Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn and David Cross been throwing down on Twitter this week. The topic: adults in sexual relationships with teenagers.
The inciting incident was a Sunday tweet from Woods commenting on a gay conservative's opinion that Hammer's new movie, "Call Me by Your Name," celebrates adults having sex with teens. "24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop," wrote Chad Felix Green.
In "Call Me by Your Name," Hammer, 31, portrays a 24-year-old graduate student who has a romantic and physical relationship with the 17-year-old son of a professor who is hosting him for six weeks abroad one summer.
"I have experience being the teenager. LGBT should not be romanticizing adult-teen sex," Green tweeted Sunday.
Woods' Twitter comment was blunt, touching the third rail that is the North American Man/Boy Love Assn.: "As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA."
That earned him a slap Monday morning from Hammer, who tweeted at the conservative actor, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"
Tamblyn, 34, jumped into the fray a few hours later, alleging, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."
When asked by a noncelebrity how a relationship between a 24-year-old and a 17-year-old was different from what Tamblyn had accused him of doing, the 70-year-old "Shark" actor replied, "The first is illegal. The second is a lie."
A few hours later, Cross, who is Tamblyn's husband, chimed in, dubbing his wife's account of her encounter with Woods "deliciously, massively hypocritically, true."
"Somebody told me the libs are yelping," Woods said later Monday. "Troll traffic is up. I don't pay any attention really. I like Armie Hammer as an actor though. A lot."
Putting a pin in his participation, Woods wrote, "Okay, now I want all my little trolls to put on their onesies and go to bed! Final word on this: I don't [care] what liberals think."
On Tuesday, Tamblyn posted a screen grab of a text exchange with a friend that would seem to support her story.
"Creepy old dudes who didn't think she'd repeat the story, for $400, please, Alex...," added "Hotel Rwanda" actor Don Cheadle in his own tweet.
Tamblyn and the 53-year-old Cross are, of course, conscious of their own age difference. At a comedy show in 2012, they shared how they met in 2007 on an airplane, and made fun of the 19 years that separate them.
“I was slow to make any moves because of our age difference, and also because she was a fan [of 'Arrested Development,']” Cross said, according to the Huffington Post.
“If anyone’s wondering, I’m 14!," joked Tamblyn, who was in her mid-20s when they first perused the SkyMall catalog together. She and Cross got married in 2012 and have a daughter together.
"Call Me by Your Name," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and just screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, is scheduled for a release in theaters Nov. 24.
The Luca Guadagnino movie is, according to The Times' Justin Chang, "a powerfully erotic and affecting love story." With 42 reviews counted so far, it has a 98% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Also at TIFF is Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy," in which C.K.'s character sees his 17-year-old daughter head off to Paris with a 68-year-old director.
"When I was growing up a lot of dudes of that [older] generation had teenage girlfriends,” C.K., 49, said in an interview Sunday with several actors from "Daddy."
"You’d see pictures of them at Studio 54, and they would have a girl on their lap who was obviously a teenager. And," the comic said with a wave of his hand, "people would say, 'Oh, that guy just likes that.'"