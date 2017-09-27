Jane Fonda checks Megyn Kelly, bluntly shuts down question about plastic surgery

And Fonda, who had just (jokingly?) snapped at the host for asking Redford to reminisce about his "The Way We Were" co-star Barbra Streisand, wasn't in the mood.

The former Fox News anchor welcomed longtime friends Fonda and Robert Redford, who have reunited on the new Netflix film "Our Souls at Night" and sat down with Kelly to promote it. But Kelly appeared more interested in the 79-year-old's history with cosmetic procedures rather than the movie.

The latest morning-show recruit has been having a rough first week. Early reviews weren't exactly glowing , and she drew the ire of Oscar winner Jane Fonda repeatedly during Wednesday's episode of Kelly's new NBC show.

"You've been an example to everyone on how to age beautifully and with strength," Kelly remarked. "And, unapologetically, you admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit. You look amazing. Why did you say, I read that you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

Unamused, Fonda sternly replied: "We really want to talk about that now?"

But Kelly couldn't take a hint and continued her line of questioning: "Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look," she said.

"Well, thanks," Fonda said tersely, before redirecting the conversation back to the film. "Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself ... but, let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, 'Our Souls at Night,' rather than plastic surgery."

After that, the "Grace and Frankie" star briefly sat with her arms crossed when Kelly asked Redford if there was anyone else besides Fonda he wanted to work with.

Wednesday's awkward exchange comes on the heels of "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing declaring she regrets appearing on Kelly's debut episode of "Today" on Monday and was "dismayed" by the host's comments during the episode.