Joely Fisher and Tricia Fisher opened up about their final moments with half-sister Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in an interview with "Good Morning America" Tuesday.

The night before Carrie Fisher boarded the flight from London to Los Angeles, during she suffered a cardiac incident before her death on Dec. 27 , she had spent some time texting with her half-sister, Joely Fisher revealed.

"It was sort of out of the blue," Joely Fisher said. "We talked about age because [Carrie] was floored that she had just turned 60. We talked about our children. We talked about our frail mothers."

The two had also promised to see each other over Christmas.

Both Joely and Tricia shared that they knew Reynolds would not recover if her daughter did not survive.

"[Debbie] kept saying that she wanted more time," said Joely Fisher. "And I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive this that Debbie would not. You knew it. You could feel it ... you could see it in her face. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn't. And she didn't."

Reynolds died Dec. 28 at 84 from a stroke, just one day after her daughter.

When asked about little-known facts about Carrie Fisher, both sisters remembered her sensitivity and kindness.

"She was secretly soft," said Tricia. "She was extremely generous. Like, you would walk in and she would just hand you something in her room."

Joely also shared a secret about her sister's latest book, "The Princess Diarist."

"We laid on her floor one night, and she said, 'I have these diaries from "Star Wars"' and read them to me," Joely said. "That was a decade ago. I know she said she just found them. She wasn't telling the truth."

"I feel like I got to be in on the joke," she said.

Watch the segment above.