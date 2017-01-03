Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News for NBC
|Stephen Battaglio
News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC, where she will have a wide-ranging role.
The move was reported Tuesday on NBC’s cable business channel, CNBC, and is expected to be officially announced by the end of the day.
Kelly will host a daytime talk program and a Sunday night news show and will have a role in its political and event coverage, according to the CNBC report.
Kelly, 46, has been with Fox News for 12 years and is the anchor of its second most-watched prime-time program, “The Kelly File.” Her contract, which currently pays her $15 million a year, is up in July.
Review: Arnold Schwarzenegger does his best Trump impression in 'New Celebrity Apprentice'
|Meredith Blake
The last time “The Celebrity Apprentice” aired on NBC in 2015, it was an aging reality show a decade past its peak in ratings and cultural relevance. Host Donald Trump was mocked for claiming it was the No. 1 show on television. (It wasn’t even close.)
Oh, what a difference two years can make.
The real estate tycoon is now president-elect of the United States. On Monday night, the show that inadvertently helped propel his political rise returned to NBC after a lengthy, but rather eventful, hiatus.
Given the scrutiny NBC has faced over its relationship with Trump, starting with “The Apprentice,” which he continued to host even while perpetuating the baseless birther conspiracy theory about President Obama, and continuing with his unprecedented gig hosting “Saturday Night Live” last year, what’s most notable about “The New Celebrity Apprentice” is just how little has actually changed — right down to the closing credits, listing one “Donald J. Trump” as executive producer.
Even the new host — some guy named Arnold Schwarzenegger? — seemed like a bit of a carbon copy, from the tawny mane and bronze complexion to the allegations of serial sexual misconduct.
Joely Fisher on Debbie Reynolds losing Carrie Fisher: 'She would not last without her on the planet. And she didn't'
|Tracy Brown
Joely Fisher and Tricia Fisher opened up about their final moments with half-sister Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in an interview with "Good Morning America" Tuesday.
The night before Carrie Fisher boarded the flight from London to Los Angeles, during she suffered a cardiac incident before her death on Dec. 27 , she had spent some time texting with her half-sister, Joely Fisher revealed.
"It was sort of out of the blue," Joely Fisher said. "We talked about age because [Carrie] was floored that she had just turned 60. We talked about our children. We talked about our frail mothers."
The two had also promised to see each other over Christmas.
Both Joely and Tricia shared that they knew Reynolds would not recover if her daughter did not survive.
"[Debbie] kept saying that she wanted more time," said Joely Fisher. "And I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive this that Debbie would not. You knew it. You could feel it ... you could see it in her face. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn't. And she didn't."
Reynolds died Dec. 28 at 84 from a stroke, just one day after her daughter.
When asked about little-known facts about Carrie Fisher, both sisters remembered her sensitivity and kindness.
"She was secretly soft," said Tricia. "She was extremely generous. Like, you would walk in and she would just hand you something in her room."
Joely also shared a secret about her sister's latest book, "The Princess Diarist."
"We laid on her floor one night, and she said, 'I have these diaries from "Star Wars"' and read them to me," Joely said. "That was a decade ago. I know she said she just found them. She wasn't telling the truth."
"I feel like I got to be in on the joke," she said.
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will have a joint funeral
|Associated Press
Debbie Reynolds' son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.
Todd Fisher says the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many celebrities.
He says a date for the funeral has yet to be set but that it will be private. A public memorial is being considered, but no plans have been finalized.
If politics made 2016 a reality show, then get ready for Season 2
|Libby Hill
Whether you considered it a three-ring circus or a welcome change of course, more than anything, 2016 will be remembered as the year that American politics made a sharp turn into the reality-television spectacle it always threatened to be. And it was all underlined by the election of a reality TV star to the highest office in the land.
But there’s bad news for anyone expecting a break from the tumultuous political landscape they’ve come to know and hate: 2017 isn’t a fresh start; it’s merely Season 2.
Rapper-singer Lizzo is poised to make a splash in 2017
|Mikael Wood
Lizzo’s performance had been planned weeks ahead of election night.
As the musical guest on the Nov. 9 episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” the Los Angeles-based singer and rapper was set to celebrate the arrival of America’s first female president with an elaborately choreographed run through “Good as Hell,” her breakout R&B; anthem of female self-reliance.
One of pop music’s most promising — and well positioned — young talents, Lizzo, 28, intends to keep exclaiming in 2017, the start of a bewildering new era she says will demand engagement from artists who believe that “this isn’t Trump’s America just because he’s president.”
With '20th Century Women,' Mike Mills drafts a portrait of people, a time and a place
|Mark Olsen
Music, clothes, movies, haircuts and books may be among the outward signifiers of personal identity, the things that people use to both discover and display who they want to be. Then there are also the people who first point us to those things, the cultural guides we encounter along our way. The new film “20th Century Women” is a look at the impact a small group of people have on one another in a specific time and place and the things, experiences and emotions they share.
Set in Santa Barbara in the late 1970s, the story focuses on Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a single mother in her mid-50s. To help her in raising her teenage son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), she enlists Abbie ( Greta Gerwig ), a photographer renting a room in their house, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a too-worldly too-soon young neighbor. Another boarder, William (Billy Crudup), is a lost soul left adrift by unfulfilled promises of the 1960s counterculture.
To me the film is three portraits of the women, seen by the boy but also seen by the women themselves.
L.A. theater openings, Jan. 1-8: 'Rent' and more
|Matt Cooper
What's opening in Los Angeles this week: A salute to African American poet Langston Hughes , a classic Clifford Odets drama, and “Rent” rolls into Costa Mesa on its 20th-anniversary tour.