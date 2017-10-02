Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April. Aldean was performing in Las Vegas on Sunday when a gunman opened fire.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific," the singer wrote. "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe."

Aldean had been in the middle of his set as the first shots were fired, and he and his band were quickly removed from the stage as the panicked crowd dispersed.

Just hours after a gunman opened fire during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday, Jason Aldean turned to Instagram to check in with fans and call for prayers.

"My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," the country music artist concluded.

Monday morning, the death toll in the Las Vegas shooting stood at 58, with 515 injured.

Aldean's words echoed those of Ariana Grande in the aftermath of the Manchester, England, bombing in May, which targeted fans as they left Grande's concert. Twenty-two people were killed and more than 250 were injured in that attack.

The "Night Train" singer had spoken out about concert violence previously, after incidents marred a number of high-profile country concerts in 2014.

"You want people to come out to your show to enjoy it and everybody to wake up the next day and talk about what a great time they had. You don't want somebody to come to the show and never make it home," Aldean told Rolling Stone. "Unfortunately that kind of stuff is out of our hands."

UPDATE

10:40 a.m.: This story was updated with an Aldean quote from 2014.