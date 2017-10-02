Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas
- Country artists who performed at Route 91 Harvest festival react to mass shooting
- How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' came up with that fatwa storyline
- J.B. Smoove kept it real and in character in his 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' audition
- 'Ghosted' duo Craig Robinson and Adam Scott on their paranormal '80s action-comedy
Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas
|Libby Hill
Just hours after a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday, Jason Aldean turned to Instagram to check in with fans and call for prayers.
Aldean had been in the middle of his set as the first shots were fired and he and his band were quickly removed from the stage as the panicked crowd dispersed.
"Tonight has been beyond horrific," the singer wrote. "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe."
"My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," the country music artist concluded.
At 9 a.m. Monday, the death toll in the Las Vegas shooting was at 58, with 515 injured, according to the Associated Press.
Aldean's words echoed those of Ariana Grande in the aftermath of the Manchester, England, bombing in May, which targeted fans as they left Grande's concert. Twenty-two people were killed and more than 250 were injured in that attack.