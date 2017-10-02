Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean performs "Any Ol' Barstool" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Aldean was performing in Las Vegas on Sunday when a gunman opened fire.

Just hours after a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday, Jason Aldean turned to Instagram to check in with fans and call for prayers.

Aldean had been in the middle of his set as the first shots were fired and he and his band were quickly removed from the stage as the panicked crowd dispersed.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific," the singer wrote. "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe."