Jason Aldean cancels three Southern California shows 'to mourn the ones we have lost'

Country music star Jason Aldean has canceled three upcoming shows in Southern California as a result of Sunday night's deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Aldean was onstage performing when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest, the outdoor country music festival taking place across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. At least 59 people were killed and 500 more were injured.

He and his band were quickly removed from the stage as the panicked crowd dispersed. Aldean touched base with his fans on Instagram shortly after the incident, but fleshed out his sentiments more fully Tuesday.

FULL COVERAGE: Massacre in Las Vegas

"I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do," the musician said in a statement. "It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

Shows scheduled for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim have been canceled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Aldean, 40, and his band plan to resume the "They Don't Know Tour" on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Okla.

"Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do -- play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed."

TIMELINE: Deadliest U.S. mass shootings, 1984-2017

Aldean said he was grateful for the "outpouring of love" from friends and fans over the last couple days.

"You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time," he said.