Jay-Z and Beyoncé tease 'Family Feud' visual track in new clip

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are taking us to church in a new teaser for Jay’s track “Family Feud.”

The Brooklyn-bred rapper shared the clip via Tidal’s Twitter account on Thursday, announcing the visual’s full drop on Friday.

In the clip, Jay-Z walks his 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, down a church aisle while a fiercely pontiff-like Bey supervises from the altar. The couple also appears to sit down in a confessional booth. Those visuals are spliced together with a hot and heavy love-making session that ends with a woman stabbing her lover in the back.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds,” he raps. “We all lose when the family feuds.”

The rap mogul — whose supposed infidelity was put on blast in his wife’s 2016 visual album, “Lemonade,” and whose 2014 elevator brawl with sister-in-law Solange Knowles brought the couple’s tumultuous union under scrutiny — recently confirmed that the couple has been working on new music together.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” the rapper told the New York Times last month. “And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on.”

Jay-Z and his introspective “4:44” album, which has boasted several visual tracks, lead the 2018 Grammy Award nominations with eight nods.