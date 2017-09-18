Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Conservative voice Jedediah Bila exits 'The View'
- Linkin Park members announce Chester Bennington tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl
- Olivia de Havilland files opposition to 'Feud' team's motion to strike her lawsuit
- Wanna feel old? 'Full House' is nearly 30. Watch the trailer for Season 3 of 'Fuller House'
- Angelina Jolie brings reinforcements — including dad Jon Voight — to movie premiere
Conservative voice Jedediah Bila exits 'The View'
|Nardine Saad
"The View" has lost yet another panelist: Jedediah Bila, the talk show's lone conservative voice, announced Monday that she will be leaving the ABC talker.
"So this is my last day at 'The View,'" Bila shared, thanking her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, whom she described as "friends no matter what."
"I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric and you put up with me, and this has been just an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you," Bila said. "And I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets. This is what I'm here for. I'm here to shake things up in life and television."
The former Fox News contributor joined the 20th season of the show in September 2016. The self-proclaimed libertarian didn't give a specific reason for her departure; however, she did share that she's working on a book with HarperCollins and has numerous opportunities coming up. One of her co-hosts also interjected that she's "getting married."
"It's great to have you here because we need to have somebody that disagrees," Behar said. "I used to disagree with Elisabeth Hasselback all the time... it's never been personal and that is good for the show."
"Listen, I try to get as many libertarians in my corner as possible," Bila added.
The network has not yet announced Bila's replacement but rumors have been swirling that Meghan McCain, the daughter of U.S. Sen. John McCain and a Fox News contributor who left the network last week, could join the show.