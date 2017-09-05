Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky debut 'Mother' — and their relationship — in Venice

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
The armchair critiques of Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky's romance are rolling in.
The Oscar-winning actress and "Mother" director stepped out for their film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, and the celebrity blogosphere went to town about their official debut as a couple. (The movie was pretty good too, they say.)
Basically, they attended a photo-call and posed for photographers together. Lawrence's co-star Michelle Pfeiffer stood in between them (giving epic side-eye), and Javier Bardem also was there.
Then the movie star and the director sat right next to each other during the film's news conference.
So, if that isn't true love, we don't what is.
The "Black Swan" director's latest psychological thriller divided festival-goers but earned positive reviews and is being compared to "The Shining" and "Rosemary's Baby." The film also prompted the twosome's romance.
Aronofsky and Lawrence have been romantically linked since September 2016, confirming reports that they began seeing each other after the film wrapped.
"We had energy," Lawrence said in the September issue of Vogue. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."
"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," she said, also shutting down concerns over their significant age difference (she's 27, he's 48).
During the film's Tuesday panel, Aronofsky said "Mother" came together in five days. After quickly putting together the script, he showed it to Lawrence, who he said "was really excited about that idea. And suddenly we were making a movie."
"Mother" hits U.S. theaters on Sept. 15.