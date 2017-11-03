Jennifer Lawrence gets weird in delightful interview with Kim Kardashian West

Jennifer Lawrence is a Grade A weirdo and an absolute delight.

That's the real takeaway from the actress' stint guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night, as exemplified by an 18-minute interview with reality-TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian West.

"I have been obsessed with the first guest and her family for over a decade in a very, very healthy way," Lawrence said during her introduction of Kardashian West.

From the very start of the interview, Lawrence's manic energy proved that she had absolutely no chill.

"Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you? I don’t," she inquired, drawing big laughs from the audience. Kardashian West famously dated the former USC football star from 2007-09.

The conversation got only more bizarro – and entertaining – from there.

Lawrence revealed that she had recently been over to Kris Jenner's house to join a Kardashian family dinner, which ended with her and Jenner getting rip-roaringly drunk. So drunk, in fact, that Lawrence stripped off all her clothes in Jenner's closet and demanded that Kardashian West style her.

"I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," Kardashian West observed.

"Take it easy," Lawrence emphatically responded. "I was way more drunk than your mom."

For all 18 minutes of gloriousness, check out the full video above. Highlights include the pair discussing farting, faux dildos and "Family Feud."