Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez raise $35 million for Puerto Rico

Finally, some good news for Puerto Rico as it continues to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria last month.

Entertainment superstar Jennifer Lopez, singer Marc Anthony and baseball great Alex Rodriguez's joint efforts have raised more than $35 million for the island's rebuilding.

NBC announced Monday that the "One Voice: Somos Live!" telethon raised that staggering amount in pledges during the Oct. 14 event, which was broadcast on dozens of outlets including NBC, Telemundo, Univision and Viacom channels.

Performers included Anthony and Lopez — who were married from 2004 to 2014 — as well as Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Maxwell, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin and Mary J. Blige.

Anthony's and Lopez's parents came to the United States from Puerto Rico, while Rodriguez — who has been dating Lopez since early 2017 — traces his family back to the Dominican Republic, which also saw extensive damage from Maria.

Donations can still be made to Somos Una Voz, the alliance of artists behind the concert/telecast, online at somosonevoice.com (English) or somosunavoz.com (Spanish) or by texting SOMOS to 50555.