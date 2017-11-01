Jeremy Piven calls sexual misconduct allegations against him 'appalling'

Actor Jeremy Piven joined a growing list of Hollywood entertainers accused of sexual harassment Monday, when actress Ariane Bellamar alleged that Piven groped her on two separate occasions.

Bellamar penned a series of tweets on Oct. 30 tagging Piven and claiming the actor "cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum."

"'Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the [butt], looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made," Bellamar tweeted.

According to Bellamar, who also appeared on the reality show "Beverly Hills Nannies," one of the incidents took place on the set of HBO's "Entourage" and the other at the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar is a former Playboy model.