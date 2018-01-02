Jessica Alba, Cash Warren welcome a third child — their first baby boy

There’s a new man in Jessica Alba’s life: It’s her brand new baby boy.

The “Sin City” actress and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their third child — their first son — on New Year’s Eve and shared a sweet photo of the snoozing newborn on Instagram that publicly inducted him into the family of five.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” the 36-year-old Honest Co. co-founder wrote. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

Alba and Warren, who have been married for nine years, are also parents to daughters Honor Marie Warren, 9, and Haven Garner Warren, 6.

In an homage to the “Dark Angel” alum’s heritage, the couple opted to use Alba’s maiden name as Hayes’ middle name.