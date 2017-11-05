Jimmy Fallon's mom, Gloria Fallon, dies at 68

Jimmy Fallon at ABC News' Good Morning America Times Square Studio on September 12, 2017 in New York City.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon lost his mom, Gloria, on Saturday, a day after he canceled a taping of the show.

"Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

Fellow hosts Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Loni Love and stars like Terry Crews and Josh Gad tweeted condolences Sunday morning.