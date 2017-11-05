Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Jimmy Fallon's mom, Gloria Fallon, dies at 68
|Sonaiya Kelley
"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon lost his mom, Gloria, on Saturday, a day after he canceled a taping of the show.
"Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."
Fellow hosts Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Loni Love and stars like Terry Crews and Josh Gad tweeted condolences Sunday morning.
Fallon has been open about how close he was with his mother.
Gloria Fallon attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show’s hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.
Over the years, Fallon would chat about his mom with guests on the show including Colin Hanks, who fell in love with her chutzpah at a party, and Danny DeVito, who recalled with a laugh a moment when she crinkled a wrapper during a quiet moment in a Broadway play. He also spoke to Beyoncé about a bit his mom did with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, on Letterman.