Jimmy Kimmel agrees to meet Roy Moore: 'But I'm leaving my daughters at home!'

Note to embattled politicians: Watch out if you throw down on social media with a guy who has 10.5 million followers, a national TV show and a sense of humor. Like, say, Jimmy Kimmel.

Because someone like Kimmel can say things like, “Maybe if you went man to man instead of man to little girl, you wouldn't be in this situation. Allegedly.”

Kimmel went off Thursday night on former Alabama state judge Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate who has a decent chance of winning an election Dec. 12 despite allegations of multiple incidents of sexual misconduct, including molestation of a 14-year-old girl and assault of a 16-year-old when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s.

It all started when comedian Tony Barbieri, in character as Jake Byrd, got kicked out of an Alabama church where Moore was holding a campaign rally Wednesday night. In a segment for Kimmel’s show, Barbieri was posing as a Moore supporter but was subsequently booted.

On Thursday, Moore threw down the gauntlet, tweeting at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live" host, “If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.”