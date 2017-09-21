Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Sen. Cassidy: 'Which part don't I understand?'

Jimmy Kimmel doubled down on his criticism of Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on Wednesday, firing back at the co-sponsor of the new Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill and many others who responded to his monologue from the previous night.

On Tuesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host called out Cassidy for, as he put it, lying to his face about his commitment to ensure that every American family, regardless of income, has access to quality health care. Cassidy shot back the next morning, insisting that Kimmel just didn’t understand the bill.

And Kimmel was not having it.

“Oh, I get it. I don’t understand because I’m a talk show host, right?” said Kimmel. “Well, then help me out. Which part don’t I understand?

“Is it the part where you cut $243 billion from federal healthcare assistance? Am I not understanding the part where states would be allowed to let insurance companies price you out of coverage for having pre-existing conditions?” asked Kimmel.

“Maybe I don’t understand the part of your bill in which federal funding disappears completely after 2026? Or maybe it was the part where the plans are no longer required to pay for essential health benefits like maternity care or pediatric visits?” he continued.

“Which part of that am I not understanding?” pressed Kimmel. “Or could it be, Sen. Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand and you got caught with your G-O-Penis out? Is that possible? Because it feels like it is.”

But Cassidy was not the only target of Kimmel’s ire. The host had plenty of additional words for his other critics, including Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Lindsey Graham, President Trump and especially “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who dismissed Kimmel’s speech as rumblings from the out-of-touch “Hollywood elite”.

Kimmel found Kilmeade’s comments “particularly annoying” because Kilmeade has always sucked up to Kimmel “like a little boy meeting Batman.” He had even asked Kimmel to write a blurb for his book, which he did.

“I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep,” said Kimmel. “Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you. That is my blurb. That will be my blurb for your next book. ‘Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep.’ That’s right.”

Watch the full segment above.