Jimmy Kimmel says Sen. Bill Cassidy 'lied right to my face' about healthcare bill

Jimmy Kimmel had some thoughts about the latest healthcare bill, and none of them were good. ABC's late-night host opened Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" by taking aim at the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, as well as his experiences talking previously with the bill's cosponsor, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy. The short version? "This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face," Kimmel said. In May, prompted by the birth of his son Billy, who was born with a congenital heart defect, Kimmel shared a heartfelt plea for continued healthcare.

A week later, Kimmel returned to the show and discussed some of the reactions his words had gotten, both in the political sphere and beyond. During this segment, Kimmel had Sen. Cassidy on and at that point, the senator coined the term "Jimmy Kimmel test." With that test, Cassidy would then determine if he could vote on a healthcare bill, based wholly on assurances that the bill in question would mandate that no family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can’t afford it.