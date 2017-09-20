Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Jimmy Kimmel says Sen. Bill Cassidy 'lied right to my face' about healthcare bill
|Libby Hill
Jimmy Kimmel had some thoughts about the latest healthcare bill, and none of them were good.
ABC's late-night host opened Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" by taking aim at the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, as well as his experiences talking previously with the bill's cosponsor, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy.
The short version?
"This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face," Kimmel said.
In May, prompted by the birth of his son Billy, who was born with a congenital heart defect, Kimmel shared a heartfelt plea for continued healthcare.
A week later, Kimmel returned to the show and discussed some of the reactions his words had gotten, both in the political sphere and beyond. During this segment, Kimmel had Sen. Cassidy on and at that point, the senator coined the term "Jimmy Kimmel test."
With that test, Cassidy would then determine if he could vote on a healthcare bill, based wholly on assurances that the bill in question would mandate that no family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can’t afford it.
With all of that backstory established, Kimmel committed the rest of his monologue to trying to walk the American public through the healthcare system in America and what damage the Graham-Cassidy bill could do.
"This new bill actually does pass the 'Jimmy Kimmel test,' but a different 'Jimmy Kimmel test.' [With] this one, your child with a preexisting condition will get the care he needs if, and only if, his father is Jimmy Kimmel," Kimmel quipped. "Otherwise, you might be screwed."
Kimmel went through tapes of what Cassidy had said both to him and in other interviews months ago.
"These are his words," Kimmel said. "He says he wants coverage for all, no discrimination based on preexisting conditions, lower premiums for middle-class families and no lifetime caps.
"Guess what. The new bill? Does none of those things.
"Not only did Bill Cassidy fail the 'Jimmy Kimmel test', he failed the 'Bill Cassidy test.' He failed his own test and you don’t see that happen very much," Kimmel said.
He also said Cassidy seemed like a decent guy and reminded him that no one outside Congress wants this bill and that only 12% of Americans supported the last one.
Kimmel urged Cassidy to get on board with bipartisan efforts to improve instead of repeal the current healthcare bill.
But if Cassidy is unwilling to find real and lasting healthcare solutions, then Kimmel has a demand.
"Stop using my name. I don’t want my name on it. There’s a new 'Jimmy Kimmel test' for you," Kimmel said. "It’s called a lie-detector test. You’re welcome to stop by the studio any time and take it."